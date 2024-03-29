Marinette and Menominee Veterans in Need celebrate National Vietnam Veterans Day

PESHTIGO, Wis. (WFRV) – The group “Marinette and Menominee Veterans in Need” held a special event to honor National Vietnam Veterans Day on Friday, March 29.

Veteran Dick Pier, who served in Vietnam from 1966 through 1967, attended the event and says the experience is something he will never forget.

“I was serving with the First Harbor Division, I was attached to the Army Security Agency, and I worked on getting information for our combat troops,” stated Pier.

The President of M&M County Veterans in Need, David Herold, says events like this help to honor and recognize those who have served.

“Back in the day when these guys came back, they were treated very poorly, so this is our way to show that the country is grateful for their service. Their country is truly grateful,” explained Herold.

M&M Veterans in Need looks to host more events for Veterans in the near future.

