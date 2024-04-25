Marinette man to spend 12 years in prison for soliciting sexual images of a minor

GREEN BAY - A Marinette County man will spend 12 years in federal prison after being sentenced Wednesday for soliciting sexually explicit images of a minor.

David A. Johnson, 37, of Marinette, used various social media platforms to ask minors in Florida and Ohio to send him explicit images and sent them explicit images of himself, according to court records.

Each minor independently contacted law enforcement in their respective states.

Johnson also interacted with an individual he believed to be a 14-year-old child in Wisconsin, but was actually an undercover law enforcement agent, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Johnson "demanded that the 'child' send him explicit images," the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Days after the investigation began, Johnson was taken into custody at his home in Marinette.

During the sentencing hearing, Senior U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach commended the bravery of the minors who reported Johnson's actions.

Griesbach also ordered Johnson to serve 15 years on supervised release after prison and to register as a sex offender.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Marinette man David Johnson sentenced for soliciting sexual images