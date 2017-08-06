Mariners acquire Alonso in trade with Athletics

FILE - This June 13, 2017 file photo shows Oakland Athletics first baseman Yonder Alonso (17) throwing during batting practice before an interleague baseball game against the Miami Marlins in Miami. The Seattle Mariners acquired Alonso from the Athletics on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017 for minor league outfielder Boog Powell. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, file)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Seattle Mariners acquired All-Star first baseman Yonder Alonso from the Oakland Athletics on Sunday for minor league outfielder Boog Powell.

The Mariners, who have not been in the postseason since 2001, entered their doubleheader at Kansas City trailing the Royals by 1½ games for the second wild-card spot.

Alonso, 30, is hitting .266 with 17 doubles, 22 home runs and 49 RBIs. He ranks second among American League first baseman with a .527 slugging percentage.

"I feel like it's a compliment he brings to our lineup, particularly the left-handed bat and how he pairs with (Danny) Valencia, which they've done before," Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said. "It's a balance he brings to our lineup, especially looking ahead, we've got quite a stretch of right-handed starters that we are seeing over the next three weeks.

"This is something we discussed for a length of time heading into the July 31 deadline. We felt like we were at the goal line to get a deal done. And through the August trade period, we were able to complete it."

Alfonso is eligible for free agency after this season.

"He's had an excellent year to this point, an All-Star season, real breakout year for him," Dipoto said. "We are acquiring a bat that makes us a difference in the middle of our lineup."

Alonso, a left-handed hitter, could platoon at first base with Danny Valencia. Alonso has 18 home runs, 40 RBIs and a .948 OPS against right-handed pitching this year.

Powell hit .194 in 23 games in three stints with Seattle this year. He has spent most of the season with Triple-A Tacoma, hitting .340 in 58 games.

In another trade, the Mariners acquired right-handed pitcher Ryan Garton and catcher Mike Marjama from the Tampa Bay Rays for Double-A pitcher Anthony Misiewicz, low-A infielder Luis Rengifo and a player to be named later.

