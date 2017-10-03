Marine Veteran Stole Truck to Transport Dozens of Vegas Victims to Hospital

A veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps was among the concertgoers whose good time turned into a nightmare at Sunday's Las Vegas music festival massacre.

But Taylor Winston wasn't prepared to simply flee as shots rang out from 32 stories above.

"It was a mini war zone," he told CBS This Morning. "But we couldn't fight back."

And knowing that, the 29-year-old Iraq War vet decided to instead do what he had to do to save lives.

Along with his girlfriend, Jenn Lewis, Winston scanned the festival grounds-turned killing field for options to transport victims out of the area.

"I saw a field with a bunch of white trucks," Winston said. "I tested my luck to see if any of them had keys in it, first one we tried opening had keys sitting right there. I started looking for people to take to the hospital. There was just too many and it was overwhelming how much blood was everywhere."

Winston pressed on, however, and victims squeezed into the backseat and bed of the pickup.

"Once we dropped them off, we were like well, let's go back for round two and go get some more," he said. "I transported probably 20 to 30 people injured to the hospital."

The truck was later returned to the owners and no charges were filed.

Winston served two tours in Iraq starting as a teenager. He was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 2011.

While he admits he put the lives of victims ahead of his own safety, Winston says he's no hero, adding that there were plenty of others doing what they could.

"There was a lot of bravery and courageous people out there," he said.

