Marine who stole truck to save Las Vegas shooting victims gets message from its owner

Iraq veteran Taylor Winston sprang into action to save lives Sunday night during the Las Vegas shooting, stealing a pick-up truck and transporting victims to the hospital.

Winston, 29, was able to find an empty truck with the keys inside after gunfire erupted at the Route 91 Harvest music festival. He drove the truck back to the event during the attack and began looking for people in critical condition to take to the hospital.

RELATED: What we know about Las Vegas shooting suspect Stephen Paddock



He was able to load injured victims in the back of the vehicle and safely transport them to the hospital, even going back for a second trip to gather more victims. Winston estimated he transported roughly "20 to 30 people" to the hospital that evening, according to CBS.

Now, three days after what has been identified as the deadliest mass shooting in US history, the owner contacted Winston and shared a photo of their conversation.

The truck owner sent the following inquiry to Winston:

"Hey Taylor told you might have the keys to my truck?? All I won't is the key. Other then that its all water under the bridge to me and hows the people you hauled doing"

To which, Winston replied:

"I have em for ya. When do you want to meet for em? We're at the Monte Carlo. I took about 30 critically injured to the hospital. Your truck was extremely important saving those peoples lives. I don't know if they all made it."

Winston, who enlisted in the military when he was 17 and was honorably discharged as a sergeant in 2011, said he thinks his military experience aided him in the harrowing situation and added that he rejects the "hero" label he's earned following the traumatic episode.

"There was a lot of bravery and courageous people out there. I'm glad that I could call them my country folk," he said.

Related Video: