Marine reserves protection plan awaits Governor's signature

Mar. 17—The Oregon Senate has passed House Bill 4132, which builds on the success of Oregon's marine reserves program.

Based on the recommendations from the Oregon State University10-year review study, the bill calls on the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) to create a management plan for Oregon's five marine reserves that will continue to protect the Oregon Coast, a vital economic and cultural hub for the state, according to a release from the Oregon Senate and House Republicans' offices.

Sen. Dick Anderson (R — Lincoln City), carried HB 4132 on the Senate floor.

"This bill builds on the findings of the Marine Reserves Program by communicating vital scientific research back to communities to ensure collaboration between coastal stakeholders — yielding informed policy decisions in the future," Anderson said. "This is the Oregon way."

The bill also directs ODFW to work with tribes, fisheries, and local communities to make sure that the scientific work being done on the reserves incorporates regional knowledge and is usable for the communities on the coast.

"Oregon's marine reserves are so important to the long-term health and stability of our beautiful coast. This bill is going to help this program stay flexible and adaptive, which is especially important as our coastal communities navigate the uncertainties of climate change," Senate Energy and Environment Committee Chair Senator Janeen Sollman (D — Hillsboro) said.

Both Senate Democrats and Republicans agree that protecting Oregon's vital natural resources is a key priority for the 2024 session, according to the release.

HB 4132 now heads to the Governor's desk.