Marine Murder Trial: Forensic pathologist, CSI takes witness stand

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A forensic pathologist from Lubbock and San Angelo Police Department crime scene investigator was called to the stand on the afternoon of April 3 to testify about their findings regarding a Marine who was killed in a stabbing in 2022.

During Dr. Thomas Parsons testimony, jurors learned what the pathologist had discovered during his autopsy performed on Ssgt. Bryce Rudisell following his death.

Dr. Parsons informed the jury that he found a stab wound in between the third and fourth rib, near the sternum on Rudisell that penetrated the right ventricle of his heart by 1.2 centimeters. Rudisell also had bruising on his right thumb and an incision that was made to provide life-saving treatment.

Further examination showed that the heart continued to pump some blood into the lungs while some started to fill the pericardial sac around the heart.

The State questioned Dr. Parsons on whether or not that type of injury would cause an immediate death or if the victim would be able to move around and remain conscious for a few minutes following the stabbing.

“This kind of wound is not immediately disabling,” Dr. Parsons told the jury in response.

Dr. Parsons shared with the court that he determined Rudisell’s cause of death was a stab wound to the chest. He further agreed with the state that a switchblade knife could cause an injury and death similar to Rudisell’s.

CSI technician Kenneth Kimble took the witness stand after Dr. Parsons Wednesday afternoon. Kimble walked the jury through pictures and videos of the scene and evidence that he collected. Evidence collected from the scene at Whiskey River Saloon on Oct. 2, 2022, included:

A broken glass that appeared to be a mug with possible blood evidence

Multiple swabs of blood evidence that were found outside the bar on vehicles

Black chain necklace

Gold chain necklace

Maroon shirt

Purple shirt

Tan leather boot

Kimble further walked the jury through evidence gathered at a residence located on Forest Park during a search warrant. While at the residence law enforcement and Kimble located and collected:

A shirt with possible blood on it

Pants with possible blood on it

A pair of red tennis shoes

A knife found inside the home

A switchblade knife found inside a vehicle outside with possible blood on it

