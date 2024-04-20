Marine identified who died after training exercise in Carteret County

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — The identity of the Camp Lejeune Marine who died during a training accident in Carteret County has been identified.

In a press release from II Marine Expeditionary Force at Camp Lejeune, officials said the Marine who died was Sgt. Colin Arslanbas. Officials said he died just after 11 p.m. on Thursday. He was assigned to the Maritime Special Purpose Force, 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit at Camp Lejeune.

“Words cannot convey our sorrow for the tragic loss of one of our MEU family members,” said Col. Todd Mahar, a 24th MEU commanding officer. “The 24th MEU family mourns the loss of an outstanding Marine and leader. We offer our deepest condolences and unwavering support to his family during this most difficult time.”

Arslanbas was from Missouri and enlisted in the Marine Corps on March 26, 2020. He had been promoted to sergeant on April 1, just days before the accident.

He also served as a Reconnaissance Marine with the MSPF. He earned the Marine Corps Good Conduct medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service medal and the National Defense Service medal.

An investigation into the accident is still underway.

