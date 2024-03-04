Marilyn Stevens, the 'heart' of MedFast Urgent Care, dies at 70

Marilyn Stevens, who helped found MedFast Urgent Care in Brevard County, died Sunday after a lengthy diagnosis of breast cancer. She was 70.

Stevens was instrumental in the growth of MedFast from the very first Melbourne location in 2006 to its now 18 clinics in Brevard and Volusia counties, according to MedFast founder Dr. David Williams.

As director of billing, her negotiations with insurance companies helped make urgent care clinics a viable, lower cost alternative to emergency rooms for many patients, helping to expand access to affordable health care across the county, Williams said.

Stevens was a patient-first administrator, he said — even working through her diagnosis on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If they say I'm the brains of the organization, Marilyn's been the heart of the organization," Williams said. "There was never a problem if someone couldn't pay. She would negotiate something right there at the front desk so they could be seen, and if they couldn't pay, we'd see them for free. She was that kind of lady."

Family and friends remembered Stevens as selfless, passionate and kind, and tireless in her work.

Marilyn Stevens (right) helped found MedFast Urgent Care in Brevard County with Dr. David Williams (left) in 2006. Stevens died Sunday at the age of 70.

"About three weeks ago, she was still coming to work everyday," said MedFast CEO Aimee Whitlock. "She was very soft-spoken, very sweet, kind and welcoming."

Outside of work, Stevens was dedicated to her family, especially her grandchildren. She liked to cook, hosting get-togethers for family and neighbors around the holidays, said Robert Riddell, Stevens' son.

"She would always make these awesome holiday dinners around Christmas time and Thanksgiving, and we'd have her neighbors over. She loved it," Riddell said.

"She was always putting other people first," he said. "Even into her last days, she was trying to take care of everybody."

Marilyn Stevens, who helped found MedFast Urgent Care in 2006, worked on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic despite being diagnosed with breast cancer. She died Sunday at the age of 70.

