Marilou Danley: Las Vegas police locate female roommate of gunman Stephen Paddock

Police hunting for the female "associate" of a gunman who killed at least 50 people attending a concert inLas Vegassay they have "located" her.

The city's police force said the male suspect was a local resident named as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock.

He was confirmed dead early on in the investigation, leaving officers searching for a 62-year-old woman named asMarilou Danley.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said investigators had found the woman, who he described as Asian, 4 foot 11 inches tall and weighing 111 pounds (50 kg).

Police said they don't believe Ms Danley, who was located outside the US, was involved in the shooting.

The incident unfolded on Sunday night after Paddock opened fire on an outdoor country music festival from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Casino.

Concert-goers reported hearing what they described as automatic gun fire during the shooting.

Thousands fled as bursts of gunfire could be heard for more than five minutes.

Police said Paddock had used Ms Danley's ID documents to check into the hotel, which initially led to speculation that she was in the hotel at the time of the attack.

A Hyundai Tucson vehicle understood to be owned by Ms Danley was also found by police.

Her LinkedIn profile said she was a "gambling and casino professional" who lived in Reno, Nevada.

Between 2010 and 2013 she worked as a "hostess" for the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. There is no listing for her employment since that date.