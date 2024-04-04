Marijuana smell leads to gun discovery in high school parking lot in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The smell of marijuana led to the discovery of a loaded firearm in the possession of a parent in the parking lot of a high school in Las Vegas, police documents say.

On Jan. 20, Clark County School District Police Department (CCSDPD) officers detected an odor of marijuana at a Valley High School wrestling event. When they approached the car they had determined to be the source of the odor, they found a woman, later identified as Jasmine Holland, police documents indicate.

Holland told officers, “Yup, that’s me,” in reference to the heavy marijuana smell, adding that she had been smoking pot, the report indicated. Holland told the officers that she was unaware she couldn’t smoke marijuana in the school’s parking lot, adding that she had traveled to her vehicle several times during the tournament to smoke marijuana before without an issue, according to the report.

Holland advised officers that she had a gun in her purse, police documents indicate, which officers confiscated. In addition to various THC vape cartridges and a smoking pipe with residue inside, THC edibles were also found in the vehicle, the report said. Holland told officers she made a mistake smoking marijuana in public, according to the arrest report.

Court records show Holland pleaded no contest on March 25 and was sentenced to a 60-day suspended jail sentence.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.