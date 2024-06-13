Marijuana legalization bill goes up in smoke

Jun. 13—CONCORD — Legalized marijuana remains a pipe dream for recreational users.

A bill to legalize pot died in the House of Representatives Thursday.

For the past two decades under the control of both political parties, legalized cannabis legislation over and over again has cleared the House only to have the bills perish in the state Senate.

But this time enough rank-and-file House members seemed to resent that the final plan, with the conceptual support of a retiring Gov. Chris Sununu, was crafted in the Senate and had dramatically changed what the House wanted as an alternative model.

After little debate, opponents moved, 189-162, to table the plan to have the State Liquor Commission control the pricing, marketing and distribution of marijuana that would have sold at 15 privately-owned franchises, starting in January 2026.

While the bill technically lives on the shelf until a newly elected Legislature is sworn in this December, it would take a two-thirds vote to even bring it up if lawmakers were to meet between now and the November election.

Before the vote, both House Majority Leader Jason Osborne, R-Auburn, and Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm of Manchester said they could not predict the outcome since some of their members had misgivings about the final compromise.

"There's a diversity of opinion in the caucus," Wilhelm said.

The numbers bore that out since Democrats voted 94-81 to keep the bill on the table, effectively killing it, while Republicans felt the same way by a 95-80 margin.

Before the vote, Osborne said he would have felt more confident had Senate negotiators agreed to decriminalize the possession of up to two ounces of marijuana right away. The compromise would have raised the current threshold from three-fourths to a full ounce of marijuana subject only to a fine and not a crime.

State Rep. Jared Sullivan, D-Bethlehem, urged the House to reject what he called a "deeply flawed" bill that would give the state government too much control and could lead to "corruption and cronyism" as national marijuana companies sought to win franchises.

Rep. Erica Layon, R-Derry, sponsored the House-passed plan that would have had the 15 stores operate more independently of state oversight than the final bill.

She urged the House to accept the change.

"We have the opportunity to make history" in becoming the 25th state to legalize marijuana and the last one in New England.

The Senate had endorsed the final compromise, 14-10, with five Senate Republicans joining nine Senate Democrats in support.

Sen. Lou D'Allesandro of Manchester was the lone Democrat to oppose it.

"Is this bill going to make New Hampshire a better place to live, work and raise a family? I don't think so," said Sen. Bill Gannon, R-Sandown.

"This is going to send to my children the message that this is not a big deal and more kids are going to use marijuana."

