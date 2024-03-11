An animal welfare complaint led to the discovery of an alleged illegal marijuana grow operation over the weekend in Pennfield Township.

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the 300 block of Cooper Street Saturday for an animal welfare complaint, according to a news release. Once on scene, they found the remains of four dead goats on the back side of the property.

A search warrant was subsequently drafted for the property to see if there were any other animals in the area. During the execution of the search warrant on Sunday, a large marijuana grow operation was located in one of the buildings on the property.

More than 140 plants, along with other equipment, were seized from the property, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Marijuana grow operation seized in Pennfield Township