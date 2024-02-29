A marijuana business ban in Hartville? Council considers prohibitive legislation

Hartville Village Council

Monday meeting

KEY ACTION: Discussed a proposed ordinance to prohibit adult-use and medical cannabis operators, cultivators, processors and retail dispensaries within the village.

DISCUSSION: The proposal had its second reading and is scheduled for a third and final reading at the March 11 meeting.

Councilman Jim Sullivan said he supports the ordinance in light of the November 2023 vote to legalize recreational use of marijuana in Ohio because the state allows municipalities to enact such laws and more voters in both the village and neighboring Lake Township voted against it. He said allowing commercial operators, cultivators, processors and dispensers would put an undue burden on law enforcement and it is questionable whether the village would receive any tax revenue.

Councilman Steve Reisch questioned Sullivan’s latter two comments, stating that he does not feel allowing retail marijuana activity would unduly burden police, and that the new state law says local municipalities would receive a percentage of commercial revenues from marijuana.

Village Solicitor Eric Williams said the local percentage in the new law is 36%, but state leaders remain unsure how, or if, that part of the law would be enacted. Sullivan added that Council could, at some point, revoke the local ordinance and Councilman Frank Gant said enacting the local prohibition is a way for Hartville to “see how it plays out in other communities.” Councilman Tim Hayden agreed, stating that the new law is “new to everybody … how to deal with it [and] how to take advantage of it.”

OTHER ACTION:

Appropriated $67,500 in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to replace all decorative downtown lights The village previously appropriated $67,500 to the replacement project for half the lights, Sullivan said, adding that this additional appropriation will complete the project. Federal guidelines require that all ARPA funds must be used by the end of 2024.

Had a second reading of a proposed ordinance to increase the number of full-time police officers in the village from eight to nine. Sullivan moved to suspend the third reading and pass it on second reading, but the motion failed, with council members Sullivan, Shari Chambers, Hayden and Tom Hough voting for the suspension, and Gant and Reisch voting against. The legislation will have its third reading on March 11.

UP NEXT: Meets for its next regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Village Hall, 202 W. Maple St. and online at www.facebook.com/VillageofHartville.

