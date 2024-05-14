Mariemont teen accused of plotting to attack on school ruled competent to stand trial

The Mariemont High School student charged in a plot to attack his school was ruled competent to stand trial Tuesday.

The 14-year-old appeared before Judge Kari Bloom in Hamilton County Juvenile Court. Lawyers for his defense and the prosecution discussed competency and his ongoing detention.

He is charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder and prosecutors are seeking to try him as an adult. If convicted, the teen could face life in prison. The Enquirer is not naming the teen due to his age.

The competency report accepted by the court is not a public record, according to Bloom. The lawyers on both sides accepted the report’s findings without argument.

No details about the teen’s mental health were discussed Tuesday.

The Hamilton County Public Defender’s Office has previously said the teen has serious mental health challenges and is on the autism spectrum.

The teen’s lawyer, Andrew Radin, asked for his release from detention at the Hamilton County Youth Center.

Radin said the teen has been attacked multiple times at the center since his arrest in February. He said his client does not understand social cues and should be getting specialized education not available at the center.

Radin said, that if released, the teen would not have internet access, would be under constant supervision from his father and would wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Assistant prosecutor Linda Scott said the intent and desire that the teen expressed to harm people still exists.

“If he is released, I have reason to believe he will act out what he has written,” Scott said.

Previously, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said the teen was communicating with a man in Colorado to plan the attack. The pair discussed gassing the school, killing students and staff, and kidnapping the “attractive ones,” according to text messages released by Powers.

Since then, Powers has said no charges will be filed against the adult because he did not have the desire or means to carry out the attack.

Prosecutors said the teen also confessed in an interview with police during which his father was present.

“I wanted them all dead,” Scott recalled the teen saying. “I was going to do this. I wanted to kill them because they deserved it.”

Judge Bloom ordered that the teen remain in detention.

The next pre-trial hearing in the case is scheduled for June 11. After that, additional hearings will be scheduled for the lawyers to argue for and against transferring the teen to adult court.

