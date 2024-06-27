Mariemont student pleads guilty to lesser charges in kill list plot

The Mariemont High School student accused of creating a kill list and planning an attack on his classmates and teachers admitted to lesser offenses Thursday as part of a plea deal.

The 14-year-old admitted to 12 counts of inducing panic in exchange for the original charges being dropped. Prosecutors also agreed to stop pushing for the teen to be charged as an adult.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. The Enquirer is not naming the teen due to his age.

The teen was not sentenced on Thursday. His disposition hearing is scheduled for July 23.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said the teen was communicating with a Colorado man in his 20s about the attack. The pair discussed gassing the school, killing students and staff, and kidnapping the "attractive ones." Text messages showing the conversations were found on the teen's phone.

Prosecutors said the teen admitted to the plot and said his classmate deserved to die during an interview with police.

The teen's lawyers said he is autistic and deals with other "significant mental health challenges." In a rare statement, the Hamilton County Public Defender's Office said it was not in the public's interest to charge the teen as an adult.

Powers announced in May that the Colorado man had no means or motivation to carry out the attack and would not be charged.

The 14-year-old has been held at the Hamilton County Youth Center since his arrest after the threat was uncovered in February. He will continue to be held until his disposition hearing next month.

