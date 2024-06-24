Maricopa County temporary worker stole from election center, officials say

Maricopa County officials said Monday that a temporary employee stole from its elections headquarters last week.

In a statement, officials said they are referring the matter to law enforcement. They said “an item” was stolen Thursday evening from the facility and later recovered.

A spokesperson for the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said Walter Ringfield, 27, was in custody as of Monday morning.

County officials did not identify exactly what item was reported to have been taken.

They said they will retest election equipment to “ensure the integrity” of the upcoming state primary.

Sasha Hupka covers county government and election administration for The Arizona Republic. Reach her at sasha.hupka@arizonarepublic.com. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @SashaHupka. Follow her on Instagram or Threads: @sashahupkasnaps.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Maricopa County election center theft: Temporary worker in custody