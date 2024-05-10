When do Maricopa County students go back for the 2024-25 school year?

Most metro Phoenix school districts are scheduled to have students return to class in early August for the 2024-25 school year.

The East Valley is home to the bulk of the districts that go back earlier. Chandler Unified returns to school on July 17. Higley Unified and Queen Creek Unified are both scheduled to return on Monday, July 22. Gilbert Public Schools are set to go back on Tuesday, July 23. The Tempe-area districts, including Kyrene, Tempe Elementary and Tempe Union, all have students returning on Wednesday, July 24.

Here's a list of the first day of class for most of the 58 school districts within Maricopa County.

Several districts — Aguila Elementary District, Gila Bend Unified District, Maricopa County Regional School District, Mobile Elementary District and Morristown Elementary District — did not confirm their return-to-school dates with The Arizona Republic before initial publication. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Agua Fria Union High School District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5 for ninth graders and Aug. 6 for all other students. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Aguila Elementary District

See the district calendar here for updates on when school will resume for the 2024-25 school year.

Alhambra Elementary District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 6. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Arlington Elementary District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 1. See the district calendar here.

Avondale Elementary District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. See the district calendar here.

Balsz Elementary District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Buckeye Elementary District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 7. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Buckeye Union High School District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 7. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Cartwright Elementary District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Cave Creek Unified District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Chandler Unified District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on July 17. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Creighton Elementary District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Deer Valley Unified District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 1. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Dysart Unified District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 1. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

East Valley Institute of Technology District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on July 24. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Fountain Hills Unified District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 1. See the district calendar here.

Fowler Elementary School District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 1. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Gila Bend Unified District

See the district calendar here for updates on when school will resume for the 2024-25 school year.

Gilbert Unified District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on July 23. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Glendale Elementary District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

​​Glendale Union High School District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Higley Unified District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on July 22. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Isaac Elementary District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Kyrene Elementary District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on July 24. See the district calendar here.

Laveen Elementary District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Liberty Elementary District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. See the district calendar here.

Litchfield Elementary District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 1. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Littleton Elementary District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on July 29. See the district calendar here.

Madison Elementary District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 6. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Maricopa County Regional School District

See the district calendar here for updates on when school will resume for the 2024-25 school year.

Mesa Unified District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 1. See the district calendar here.

Mobile Elementary District

See the district calendar here for updates on when school will resume for the 2024-25 school year.

Morristown Elementary District

See the district calendar here for updates on when school will resume for the 2024-25 school year.

Murphy Elementary District

See the district calendar here for updates on when school will resume for the 2024-25 school year.

Nadaburg Unified District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 6. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Osborn Elementary District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Paloma Elementary District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. See the district calendar here.

Palo Verde Elementary District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 6. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Paradise Valley Unified District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Pendergast Elementary District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 1. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Peoria Unified District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 7. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Phoenix Elementary District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 1; preschools start back up on Aug. 12. See the district calendar here.

Phoenix Union High School District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. See the district calendar here.

Queen Creek Unified District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on July 22. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Riverside Elementary District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on July 29. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Roosevelt Elementary District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Saddle Mountain Unified District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 1. See the district calendar here.

Scottsdale Unified District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Sentinel Elementary District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. See the district calendar here.

Tempe Elementary District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on July 24. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Tempe Union High School District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on July 24. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Tolleson Elementary District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on July 31. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Tolleson Union High School District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on July 30 for ninth graders and July 31 for all other students. See the district calendar here.

Union Elementary District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Washington Elementary District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

West-MEC

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 1. Find the 2024-25 school year calendar here.

Wickenburg Unified District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on July 31. Find the district calendar here.

Wilson Elementary District

School resumes for the 2024-25 school year on Aug. 5. See the district calendar here.

