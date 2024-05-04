Maricopa County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit mourns the loss of K9 Kimbo

The unexpected passing of K9 Kimbo, a beloved canine member of the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, is being mourned.

Kimbo died from Gastric Dilation-Volvus, known as bloat, according to a Facebook post made by the Sherrif's Office.

"K9 Kimbo, a 4 year old Belgian Malinois, was a powerhouse of a dog, amazing partner, and a symbol for the ideal police canine," the Facebook post read. "He deployed in numerous SWAT missions, assisted patrol districts across Maricopa County and kept his partner Deputy Stryker safe daily. You will be missed K9 Kimbo but never forgotten!"

Kimbo was at the Sherrif's Office indoor kennels when he was found unresponsive on Wednesday during a routine kennel check. He was transported to a veterinarian who determined he died from bloat.

For those who want to donate, the Sherrif's Office said donations can be made to their K-9 unit who will use them to purchase ballistic K9 vests as well as fund retired K9's medical accounts.

