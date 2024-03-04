Maricopa County sheriff's detectives investigating after bones found in Tonto Forest

Human remains were found on Sunday in the Tonto National Forest, according to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they received a call around 8:50 a.m. from a man who found what appeared to be portions of a human skeleton just outside Sunflower, about 30 minutes south of Payson.

The man found the skeleton in the area west of mile marker 216 of State Route 87, officials said.

MCSO detectives responded and an investigation has been opened.

"This is all the information we have for release on this incident at this time," said Sgt. Calbet Gillett.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Human skeleton reportedly found outside of Payson, deputies say