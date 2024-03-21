Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputies fatally shot an armed man in Mesa on Monday morning, officials said.

The office's SWAT team was serving a search warrant for an armed and dangerous suspect near Main Street and Ellsworth Road, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The adult male suspect shot at the deputies and barricaded himself in the home, MCSO said. He later left the home and confronted three members of the SWAT team with a rifle.

MCSO said the man was shot and was pronounced dead on the scene. No deputies were injured. It was unclear who shot the suspect.

The investigation was ongoing and no other information was available.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies fatally shoot armed man in Mesa