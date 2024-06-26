Maricopa County animal shelter evacuated, 2 dogs taken out of surgery

A Phoenix animal shelter was evacuated Wednesday morning because of a reported threat.

The Maricopa County Animal Care and Control West shelter was evacuated around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday following a phoned-in threat to the shelter, MCCACC Communications Officer Kim Powell confirmed.

Two dogs were taken out of surgery under anesthetics because of the threat, Powell said.

Details of the threat were not released.

Reporter Vivian Barrett is a 2024 Pulliam fellow and covers breaking news for The Arizona Republic. Reach her at vivian.barrett@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Maricopa County animal shelter evacuated