Marianna couple arrested in May homicide

MARIANNA, Ark. – A Marianna couple is facing first-degree murder charges connected to a woman’s death in May.

According to Arkansas State Police investigators, 24-year-old Dodge Pinegar and 30-year-old Shadee Edgin were arrested on Friday in connection to the death of 30-year-old Ashley Monroe of Lexa, Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police investigating after woman’s body is found in Lee County

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office asked state police to investigate the homicide on Tuesday, May 21.

A farmer reported finding the body of a woman on a farm field road off Lee County Road 706, north of Marianna. The woman was later identified as Monroe.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.