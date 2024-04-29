Mariana Qubein awarded Order of Long Leaf Pine

Apr. 29—HIGH POINT — Mariana Qubein was presented last week with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award, the highest honor given by a North Carolina governor.

The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is awarded by the governor for exemplary service to the state and their community.

High Point Mayor Cyril Jefferson presented the award on behalf of the governor's office at the April 24 the ceremony on the campus of High Point University, where Qubein's husband, Nido, is the president.

Qubein has provided years of service and commitment to HPU students and has inspired children through the Nido & Mariana Qubein Children's Museum, which opened two years ago. In addition, Qubein has spearheaded the growth of the Mariana H. Qubein Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, which features more than 30 gardens and 3,700 plants across HPU's campus.

"I am very touched and honored to receive this award. I never thought or dreamed of receiving such prestigious recognition, and I am very grateful," Qubein said. "My friends and family have really shaped me into who I am today, so I'm very thankful for their love and support."

Chris Greene, a longtime educator and proponent of education in Guilford County, shared the story of Qubein's journey from Lebanon to High Point. After graduating in 1977 from what was then High Point College with a biology degree, she married Nido Qubein, who became HPU's president in 2005.