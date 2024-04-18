Marian University appoints former educator and Marian alum as 18th president

FOND DU LAC — Marian University has appointed Aaron Sadoff as the university's 18th president.

Sadoff will succeed Michelle Majewski, who announced in March she will retire after 37 years with the university. Majewski will help transition her role until Sadoff's official start date of June 1.

A Fond du Lac native and Army Gulf War veteran, Sadoff has been well-known as an educator in the area and beyond, having taught for nine years at Fond du Lac High School and Woodworth Middle School in Fond du Lac and Lincoln High School in Manitowoc before becoming principal at Bessie Allen Middle School in North Fond du Lac.

He also served as superintendent of the North Fond du Lac School District for 13 years, during which he helped lead three successful referendums — including more than $48 million in facility improvements — and was the 2019 Wisconsin State Superintendent of the Year.

Most recently, he was executive director of the Fond du Lac Area Foundation since 2022, managing 540 funds with more than $68 million in assets to support community growth and philanthropy.

His history with Marian University includes service on the Marian Board of Trustees, as well as two-time alumnus status: he holds both his master's degree and his Superintendent Licensure Certificate from the university.

He is also a past board member of Envision Greater Fond du Lac, the Children’s Museum, the Volunteer Center, and a Wisconsin representative to the Governing Board of the Association of American School Administrators, as well as a professional presenter and TEDx speaker on "Happiness and the Power of Positive Psychology."

"Aaron Sadoff is a leader with a proven track record of helping students, as well as faculty and staff grow professionally and personally," Board of Trustees Chairman David Klumpyan said. "In addition, he brings valuable connections from his involvement on many boards and in civic organizations that will contribute to the economic prosperity of both Marian University and the Fond du Lac community."

Marian University was founded by — and is still sponsored by — the Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes, and Sadoff said he loves both the university and its core values to serve, as well as the Fond du Lac community as a whole.

"Working together, I believe we can transform Fond du Lac into a university town, where Marian University not only continues to provide a world-class education, but is a thriving hub of culture and entertainment, providing a community environment based on Catholic ideals focused on service, community, and learning," he said.

