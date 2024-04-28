Maria Bartiromo questions Jim Jordan about ‘congressional investigations that go nowhere’

Fox News anchor Maria Bartiromo on Sunday pressed House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on the lack of headway in House Republicans’ investigations into President Biden and other political figures.

Bartiromo and Jordan were discussing the Judiciary Committee’s latest report that alleges the New York County District Attorney’s Office’s (DANY) hush money probe into former President Trump is “political prosecution.”

“Well, look, I mean, at this point, American citizens are asking, what can you do about it? I mean, look, with all due respect, people are sick and tired of congressional investigations that go nowhere. People are sick and tired of letters being written and sent to the people who we know are bad in the first place,” Bartiromo said Sunday on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Jordan lamented his frustrations about the former president’s other legal battles in Washington, D.C., for his federal election interference case, and in Georgia, where he’s accused of participating in a scheme to overturn the state’s 2020 election results.

“They want you to do something about it. You’re an elected official. What can you do to right these wrongs?” Bartiromo added later.

“Well, we have passed legislation out of the committee that would help remedy this situation, particularly the one in New York, but the president or vice president can move a case to federal — to federal court from when you do these state prosecutors who are going after someone for a political reason,” Jordan responded.

“So, we’re — we’re a legislative branch. We can’t put anyone in jail. And I don’t think the Biden administration, their [Department of Justice] is going to go after the people who — need to go after. You’re just not going to get that from [U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland],” he continued.

House Republicans on the Judiciary and Oversight committees have struggled in recent weeks to close their impeachment probe into Biden and are facing rising doubts from their own party about whether investigators discovered any wrongdoing.

The House GOP’s formal impeachment inquiry was intended to add legal weight to their claims, which center on allegations Biden was involved with his son, Hunter Biden’s, foreign business deals.

