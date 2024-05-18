Marginal Risk for severe weather issued for Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) has been issued for severe weather south of I-40 Saturday. Thunderstorms will develop through the mid-morning and last into the evening.

Want the forecast delivered directly to your inbox? Sign up for the News 2 Forecast Newsletter

Thunderstorms are moving in from West Tennessee. A few isolated storms could move in as early as 9 a.m.. They will mostly stay south of I-40 but could continue into the evening. By 10 p.m., rain will clear and leave a high chance for fog going into Sunday morning.





















10 confirmed tornadoes May 8-9 in Middle Tennessee

The biggest storm threats will be heavy rain and gusty winds. Rain will be heaviest near the TN/AL state line and spots north of I-40 will be more dry. Strong winds are possible within thunderstorms that move through.

Sunday morning starts off foggy, but sunshine and dry conditions will last into the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 80s. Rain chances return with a cold front as early as Tuesday night.

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.