Margate’s new interim top cop is a nearly 30-year police veteran

Margate’s new interim police chief, appointed this week, has been with the department for nearly three decades.

Interim Police Chief Michael Palma, who joined the force in 1995, has worked in many roles through the years, including as a patrol officer, field training officer, planning and research officer, master patrol officer and detective.

Palma’s appointment comes days after the resignation of Police Chief Joseph Galaska, who last week faced scrutiny from city commissioners. They had agreed to dock Galaska’s pay during a six-month probation period, after an inquiry looked into Galaska’s remarks in text messages.

The police department announced Palma’s promotion on Monday. “Please give him a warm welcome, as we wish him continued success,” the department said.

Palma obtained a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice administration from Columbia Southern University and master’s degree in organizational leadership, the city said. Before becoming interim chief, Palma was promoted to sergeant in 2004, lieutenant in 2009, captain in 2015, and major in 2022, it said.