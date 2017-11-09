Marfo to debut at prop for Scotland vs Samoa at Murrayfield

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Loosehead prop Darryl Marfo will debut for Scotland against Samoa at Murrayfield on Saturday in an all-Edinburgh front row.

Three more players could earn their first caps if summoned from the reserves: Glasgow front-rowers George Turner and Jamie Bhatti, and Newcastle outside back Chris Harris.

Marfo will be in familiar company in the scrum, beside clubmates Stuart McInally and Willem Nel. There are five Edinburgh players in the pack. The entire backline plays for Glasgow, with scrumhalf Ali Price and flyhalf Finn Russell starting together for the fifth time this year.

Scotland: Stuart Hogg, Tommy Seymour, Huw Jones, Alex Dunbar, Lee Jones, Finn Russell, Ali Price; Ryan Wilson, Hamish Watson, John Barclay (captain), Jonny Gray, Ben Toolis, Willem Nel, Stuart McInally, Darryl Marfo. Reserves: George Turner, Jamie Bhatti, Zander Fagerson, Tim Swinson, Cornell Du Preez, Henry Pyrgos, Pete Horne, Chris Harris.