Marco Rubio Squirms Over Vicious Trump Video Clips In Tense Interview

ABC News’ Jonathan Karl took Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) on a “quick trip down memory lane” with questions about Donald Trump on Sunday as the former president reportedly eyes him as a possible running mate.

Karl, on the latest edition of “This Week,” asked the Florida Republican about calling Trump a “con artist” in 2016.

“It was a campaign,” said Rubio, referring to his failed GOP presidential bid.

“You know I could have gone on. I could have played more,” Karl interjected.

“Yeah but so why didn’t you play the clip of Kamala Harris basically insinuating that Joe Biden was a segregationist on the debate stage? And she’s now his vice president,” replied Rubio in a nod to Harris criticizing Biden’s “hurtful” past work with segregationist senators in 2019.

“We’ve played that but let me ask you,” Karl replied.

“Well, you didn’t play it now,” Rubio said.

“That was then,” Karl said.

“Yeah that was then but it was a campaign,” Rubio replied.

KARL: *plays 2016 tape of Rubio calling Trump a "con artist"*



RUBIO: It was a campaign! Why didn't you play the clip of Kamala Harris basically insinuating that Biden is a segregationist?



KARL: We've played that



RUBIO: But you didn't play it now pic.twitter.com/EiYUP54yO1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2024

Karl, earlier in the interview, questioned Rubio about Trump recently claiming that any Jewish person who votes for Democrats “hates their religion” and “hate everything about Israel.”

“I assume you don’t agree with that?” Karl asked.

“Well I, look, I think that there’s an argument, there’s a difference between being, you know, pro-Israel and there are people being, you know, your religion and being pro-Israel can be two separate things,” Rubio replied.

JON KARL: *plays Marco Rubio audio of Trump saying any Jew who votes for Dems hates their religion*



KARL: I assume you don't agree with that?



RUBIO: Well I, look, I think that there's an argument, there's a difference, uh, you know ... pic.twitter.com/RUuu898iF4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2024

The Florida senator, who Trump previously mocked and tagged with the nickname “little Marco,” is “in play” to be the running mate of the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, NBC News reported last week.

Rubio has recently gone to bat for Trump, downplaying his encouragement of Russia to “do whatever the hell they want” to NATO countries, and has endorsed his presidential run.

He said he’d be honored to be on the ticket with Trump before Karl asked him about how the former president’s relationship with “the last guy” turned out.

“I mean, a mob stormed the Capitol, literally calling to hang Mike Pence. And Trump defended those chants of ‘hang Mike Pence,’” Karl said.

You can check out Rubio’s response and more of the interview below.

H/T: Mediaite

