Marco Rubio says it would be an 'honor' to be offered a spot as Trump's VP

WASHINGTON — It would be "an honor" to be offered a spot on former President Donald Trump's 2024 ticket, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., said Thursday.

"I think anybody who would be offered that should be honored, but I’ve never spoken to anybody in the Trump world about it," Rubio said.

NBC News reported Wednesday that Rubio is among more than a dozen possible picks on Trump's list and that he has been gaining traction lately. As two of Florida's most prominent Republican figures, the two men have a number of mutual allies who would welcome a pairing on the party's national ticket.

“It’s pretty clear from Trump’s orbit that Rubio is in play,” a veteran Florida GOP operative said Wednesday. “It makes sense because he checks almost every box if they can get past both being from Florida.”

The Constitution prohibits electors from voting for a presidential and vice presidential candidate from their own home states. But there are ways around that problem: Dick Cheney, who lived in Texas, re-established residency in Wyoming before becoming Texan George W. Bush's running mate in 2000.

While Rubio says he hasn't talked to Trump about the job, one Trump adviser told NBC News Wednesday that no candidates have been directly contacted by the campaign yet. Other potential running mates include Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

In the brief interview Thursday, Rubio did not suggest he wouldn't be interested in the role.

"Anybody who would be offered the chance to serve their country as vice president should consider that to be an honor," he said. "I mean, that’s why I’m in public service."

Then, he reiterated that he hasn't spoken to Trump or any of the former president's aides.

"If that changes, I'll let you know," he said.

