Marco Rubio as Donald Trump's running mate opens door for Florida upgrade in the Senate

Why on June 8 didn't the Post front page have a full picture and front-page article of a great president doing what great presidents do at the D-day celebration? Speaking to the world from one of the greatest examples of America's sacrifice of its bravest souls in France with the backdrop of the Atlantic Ocean. Instead, you plaster a picture of the worst example of a U.S. Senator in Marco Rubio.

This is a man who first railed against Trump as unfit but now is kissing up to become the vice president. His latest failure in character was by lying to the American public about the Trump hush money trail, comparing the treatment Trump got to what Cubans had to endure under Castro.

Our View on Trump's followers: A felon in the White House? After Trump’s conviction, voters must reflect on their values.

The [newspaper's] editor seems confused as to what is more important. Seems to me the most important thing was our great President Biden shown giving a speech about freedom and democracy which should have been your front print page article. His speech was one that all should see and have a chance to read. No, you have a big picture of Rubio and then go on about how he has become a sycophant to Trump. The best thing to come of this will be he is picked, and we get another sycophant but maybe not as bad.

John Adler, Royal Palm Beach

