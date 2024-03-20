Marco Island residents reject city council pay boost, change to mayor title

Marco Island residents Richard, Lisa and Kaitlyn Tucker voted Tuesday on West Elkcam Circle. On the ballot were two amendments to the city's charter - a change in title of City Council leadership from chairman and vice chairman to mayor and vice mayor and council pay.

Marco Island residents rejected change on Tuesday, voting down two amendments to the city's charter.

Voters said no to an increase in pay for city council members and to a title change for city council leaders to mayor and vice mayor from chairman and vice chairman.

Of the 3,956 people who voted on the pay amendment, 60.7% voted no and 39.3% voted yes. Fewer people – 3,942 – voted on the title change amendment, with 54.2% voting no and 45.8% voting yes.

Council pay to remain at 1997 level

With the vote, city council members' pay will remain the same as when the charter was adopted in 1997. A pay increase would not have affected any sitting members and would have gone into effect for Fiscal Year 2026-2027.

Marco Island city council members' salaries have been $6,000 a year and the chairman's salary has been $9,000 since Marco Island became a city. The proposed amendment would have increased annual pay for council members to $11,500 and to $17,200 for the chairman. It also would have included an annual general wage adjustment equal to the cost of living provided to city employees.

“I think it’s about time they got a raise,” said Michael Quinn after he voted at Precinct 190 Tuesday afternoon. “I think the salary was kind of an honorarium.”

Quinn and Maria Tela, originally from Boston and on Marco Island since 1986, said they both voted yes to each of the amendments.

“I was OK with the salary increase,” said Richard Tucker. “It did look like the salaries could stand to be updated if you want to get good people in the positions."

Lisa Tucker agreed, saying, “I didn’t have a problem with the salaries being raised.”

Husband and wife said they didn't agree with the title change. Lisa Tucker said she wanted an explanation as to why, and Richard Tucker said it would cost a lot of money.

Council members proposed the title change to better align with the most other cities in Florida who have a mayor in place. They said they believe the title of mayor gives Marco Island more cachet, especially when dealing with other municipalities and state government.

Chairman Jared Grifoni proposed both amendments, though he would not have seen the pay raise for himself. Vice Chairman Erik Brechnitz wanted the mayor and vice mayor to be elected positions but the council only approved a title-change to go on the ballot. The title change would have made no changes to current powers and authority, term limits, or eligibility.

“I didn’t see any reason to incur the administrative expenses to change the name,” said Richard Tucker, who worked at Florida Power & Light when FP&L Group was changed to NextEra Energy. "It cost millions of dollars just to change the name,” he said of that corporate brand change.

Kaitlyn Tucker said, “I didn’t think of that," regarding the cost. "I just thought it was less confusing.”

Maria Tela said mayor is "a better name", adding that she hadn’t realized the chairman name didn’t get changed when Marco Island became a city. “I never knew they kept those stupid titles.”

Residents voted on the amendments Tuesday during the presidential primary. Votes for president were closed to registered Republicans only, however any registered Marco Island voter could participate in the amendment questions.

