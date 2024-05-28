Marco Island lieutenant terminated over alleged policy violations, fallout with superiors

A Marco Island police lieutenant, promoted within a year of starting as an officer with the police department, was terminated this month due to repeated violations of policy.

According to city officials, Lt. Matthew Gallup waved at motorists while they say he was supposed to work on a specific assignment; was near an alleged sports event his son was participating in; and confronted his superiors over discrepancies in firearms training.

Documents obtained by the Naples Daily News indicate that by the time Gallup started as a Marco Island police officer in October 2019 he had 20 years of experience in law enforcement.

The responsibilities as a lieutenant made him a member of the police department's command staff.

"A higher degree of expectation is required for lieutenant," the 16-page termination letter reads in part.

As a lieutenant, Gallup oversaw patrol operations, the School Resource Officer program, the Reserve/Auxiliary program, military liaison and training, according to the letter.

The documents say among others Gallup didn't develop a field-training schedule for a newly hired reserve officer, who showed up for a shift without the shift supervisor's knowledge.

The records also indicate he had a tendency to copy and paste the required annual training contents from year to year.

But a refusal to sign falsified paperwork last year led to a fallout with his superiors, Gallup told the Daily News.

"In February 2023, three law-enforcement officers were involved in the submission of false firearms training documents to me when I served as training coordinator and when I refused to sign these fraudulent documents, a campaign of retaliation was started against me," Gallup wrote in a statement. "I’ve been a decorated law enforcement officer for 35 years both in New Jersey and Marco Island and have had an exemplary career, including my career at Marco Island, up until I refused to be involved in corruption."

Police chief recommends termination

In a May 10 email, City Manager Michael McNees told Gallup that Marco Island police Chief Tracy Frazzano on April 23 recommended his termination, citing repeated policy violations and "disregard" for his superiors.

The email says that on May 7, Gallup along with his attorney Martin White, attended a meeting where McNees said Gallup had the opportunity to respond to Frazzano's termination recommendation.

In her termination recommendation, Frazzano said Gallup failed to follow directives.

"At the meeting, your primary argument was that Chief Frazzano's decision to terminate is retribution for allegations you made in February 2023 regarding employee misconduct," McNees' email reds in part.

A separate email included in a public records request filed by the Daily News, McNees said Gallup alleged his role in identifying misconduct relative to Capt. John Wallace, "including the discipline meted out to him," was the motivating factor in Frazzano's recommendation to terminate.

"You further argue that progressive discipline has not been followed; that some of the underlying discipline is too old to be considered under the law enforcement officers' bill of rights; and that the City is not providing federally required due process appellate rights," McNees' email says.

McNees said he upholds Frazzano's recommendation, adding that Gallup since Jan. 1 has received a written reprimand and two suspensions. He also received a written reprimand and counseling last year, the email indicates.

Gallup's most recent two-day suspension relates to failing to attend a hearing after being subpoenaed. The email doesn't specify what the hearing entailed.

Calling superior a 'felon,' whereabouts questioned

McNees' email indicates at least two instances questioning Gallup's whereabouts.

In one of those cases, McNees said, Gallup spent 90 minutes waving to motorists at the base of Jolley Bridge. In a separate situation, McNees said, Frazzano concluded Gallup's presence at Mackle Park for over two hours happened while Gallup's child participated in an athletic event in the area.

The city manager further provided an instance where Gallup reportedly called Wallace a "felon."

"Your workplace performance began to deteriorate thereafter and it is without dispute that you began actively looking for another job," McNees' email said.

McNees said the police department attempted to "reset" its relationship with Gallup in August 2023 by outlining a performance expectation plan.

Gallup on Tuesday indicated his wish to speak with the Daily News about the matter, but indicated he first needed to discuss how or if it could impact any legal matters.

Several Marco Island police officers disciplined last year

The Marco Island police suspended three officers last month for falsely claiming that one of them had completed firearms qualifications, an internal review found.

Sgt. Mark Haueter and Reserve Officer Ed d'Alesandro signed paperwork certifying that Haueter − who leads the department's school resource unit − completed a qualification exercise on Feb. 22.

But no such exercise took place on that date, Gallup, the department's training coordinator at the time, wrote in a report. Gallup noticed the discrepancy when processing Haueter's paperwork and confirmed his suspicions after speaking with the firing range manager and the department's firearm instructors.

Gallup told the Daily News he refused to sign the officers' "fraudulent" paperwork.

"The slanderous news release, lies, unfair labor practices and retaliation are being addressed through legal avenues," Gallup wrote. White couldn't be reached for comment before publication.

That incident led to the discrepancies between Gallup and his superiors, according to his termination documents.

"The community of Marco Island is an incredible community and the outpouring of support from the community and my fellow police officers has been remarkable," Gallup said. "This community knows me, they know who I am and how I have served this community and they understand the continued legacy of corruption within the command staff of the Marco Island Police Department."

