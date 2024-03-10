Marchessault’s hat trick lifts Golden Knights to 5-3 win over Red Wings

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jonathan Marchessault scored three times, including the go-ahead goal with 2:44 left, to help lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 5-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

It was the third hat trick of the season for Marchessault and sixth of his career. The Conn Smythe Trophy winner from Vegas’ Stanley Cup championship last year leads the Knights with career-high 35 goals in the final year of his contract that pays $5 million this season.

“We’d love him to be a Golden Knight forever,” Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I enjoy coaching him. We have a lot of back and forth. Sometimes it can be contentious. Sometimes it’s hugs and kisses. But at the end of the day, he comes to play. …

“I’d like every guy on this team to have a good year in their contract year because you get attached to them.”

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) and center Ivan Barbashev (49) bump fists over right wing Jonathan Marchessault (81) after he scored during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Marchessault completed the hat trick with an empty-netter with 1:07 left.

Pavel Dorofeyev and Brayden McNabb also scored for the Knights, who snapped a four-game skid. Jack Eichel had three assists and Noah Hanifin and Ivan Barbashev each had two. Adin Hill stopped 23 shots.

Michael Rasmussen had a goal and assist for the Red Wings, who have lost five straight. J.T. Compher and Shayne Gostisbehere also scored. Moritz Seider and David Perron each had two assists, and James Reimer made 31 saves.

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) and goaltender Adin Hill (33) defend against Detroit Red Wings center Michael Rasmussen (27) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)

Both struggling teams entered hanging on to a wild-card spot in the playoffs and without their captains — Detroit’s Dylan Larkin is out at least two more weeks with a lower-body injury and Vegas’ Mark Stone is gone for at least the regular season with a lacerated spleen.

Vegas also was 2-8-1 in its previous 11 games.

“I think tonight we played the right way,” Marchessault said. “We worked hard on the puck and all four lines were going. It was definitely great to see.”

The Knights were all over the Red Wings in the first period, outshooting them 19-7. They took a 2-0 lead on goals from Dorofeyev and Marchessault. Dorofeyev, who had been out since late January with an upper-body injury, was activated from injured reserve Saturday.

Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) and left wing Pavel Dorofeyev (16) celebrate Dorofeyev’s goal during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

“He’s a natural goal scorer,” Eichel said. “I know he’s worked really hard to come back. It’s not easy dealing with what he was dealing with, so a ton of credit to him. And it’s great to see him get rewarded.”

Marchessault’s 33rd goal came on a pass from Eichel on a 2-on-1 for the two-goal lead.

But just when it looked as if Vegas would take that advantage into the first intermission, the Red Wings scored with 27.3 seconds remaining on a redirect of Seider’s shot from the point by Rasmussen.

It remained 2-1 through the second period even though Vegas kept up its offensive intensity, outshooting the Red Wings 32-13 overall.

Detroit tied it 2:44 into the third period when Seider again shot from the point. This time his shot was tipped into the net by Compher. Defensemen for both teams then traded goals — McNabb for Vegas and Gostisbehere for the Red Wings.

Marchessault’s two goals secured the victory for the Golden Knights.

“This one stings a lot,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. ”To come into this building on a back-to-back and outshoot a team like that 13-5 (in the third period) with the lineup they have, it feels a little empty, a little disappointing.”

Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud went to the locker room midway through the third, and Rasmussen left toward the end of the period.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At Buffalo on Tuesday.

Golden Knights: At Seattle on Tuesday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.