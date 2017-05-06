You marched for science and climate action. Now what?

As scientist-activists who work on climate science and renewable energy, the question we get asked the most is, “What can I do about climate change?”

Here’s our evolving take – a synthesis of what we think are the three most impactful ways to contribute in the face of such an urgent and systemic problem. (To avoid catastrophic climate change, global greenhouse gas emissions have to start falling , now, faster than they have risen for the past 160 years.)

Our “theories of change” are informed by our understanding of climate science and clean energy, by our journey from scientists to scientist-activists, and, most of all, by the insights of other academics and activists.

Leverage our collective power

Even a homeless person in America has a carbon footprint of roughly 8.5 tons of carbon dioxide per year — far higher than the per capita value needed to hold back dangerous climate change. So no matter how much we try to cut our individual greenhouse gas emissions, it won’t be enough. Not while our energy continues to be supplied almost entirely by fossil fuels.

Yet the infuriating reality is that we already have most of the efficiency and clean energy technologies we need to do away with fossil fuels. The fossil fuel industry , in large part, is standing in the way of their accelerated deployment and cost reduction.

This is hardly surprising when the business model of these companies is fundamentally incompatible with the science of mitigating climate change. And when that model — like our society as a whole — prioritizes economic growth above ecological protection and actual human well-being.

Yes, we are all complicit in climate change. But you and I are passively guilty — stuck in a high-carbon system. Fossil fuel interests and political ideologues, on the other hand, are actively guilty — working to stop the system from changing.

This is where collective action comes in. As 350.org co-founder Bill McKibben argues , the only thing powerful enough to take on the financial might and political power of the fossil fuel industry is the power of a social movement.

This isn’t just rhetoric: historical evidence suggests that it takes roughly 3.5 percent of the population to sustain a winning social movement. The single most important thing we can each do is to be part of the collective 3.5 percent.

“ Ask the Tea Party. Ask the civil rights movement,” says McKibben.

We all belong to one or more constituencies that can either support the status quo, or challenge it. These so-called “ pillars of support ” are our points of leverage. Examples include students pushing their universities to divest from fossil fuel companies, mothers lobbying for statewide access to clean energy, doctors raising public awareness, children suing the government and fossil fuel companies over intergenerational injustice, and frontline communities blocking fossil fuel expansion.