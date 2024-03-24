Marche du Nain Rouge 2024: Detroit parade to mark start of spring draws hundreds

From rat mobiles to exuberantly decked out human-powered floats, hundreds of metro Detroiters showed up in style — and in many cases outlandish costumes — for the annual Marche du Nain Rouge in Midtown Detroit on Sunday.

Despite chilly 30-degree temperatures, crowds began gathering at 11 a.m., with pregame parties extending from Honest John’s to Seasons Market.

Celebrated for an alleged 300 years, the Marche du Nain Rouge brings together the area's most creative to ensure good fortune in the coming year.

Sightings of the mythical Nain Rouge, a red hobgoblin or dwarf that appears on the eve of tragedy, date to Detroit's origin — and locals have reclaimed the spirit with an annual march to scare the demon away, according to tradition.

Jessica Krutell of St. Claire Shores holds an umbrella as she joins the crowd of spirited attendees in costumes during the annual Marche du Nain Rouge festival on March 24, 2024 in Detroit. Nain Rouge marks the beginning of spring in Detroit with a wild street festival.

During the Marche, hundreds of people dress as the Nain Rouge and other characters or carry miniature versions of the goblin.

Bryson Willis, 42, hasn’t missed a Marche du Nain Rouge since the organized parade began 11 years ago.

“It gets better every year, you think people might’ve had enough of it or don’t understand the theme,” Willis said, “but it’s an excuse to have fun. And we haven’t had a lot of those opportunities lately.”

Wayne State University students Deandre Michaels of Clinton Township and Abdel Hassan of Dearborn were attending the event for the first time, and were pleasantly surprised.

“We saw it trending online and didn’t have anything else to do so I thought we would just come to check it out,” Michaels said. “It’s super weird and fun, and everyone has this really positive, infectious energy. It’s everything I moved to college in Detroit to experience.”

An attendee on a float in a Ghostbuster costume sprays the crowd as attendees way down the street during annual Marche du Nain Rouge festival on March 24, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Nain Rouge marks the beginning of spring in Detroit with a wild street festival.

Following the parade, after-parties kicked off at the Masonic Temple and Detroit Shipping Company, and lasted into the evening.

