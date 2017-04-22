    The March for Science stretched all the way to the North Pole

    Andrew Freedman
    The Trump administration's assault on scientific evidence and research funding may have triggered the March for Science, but the more than 500 events around the world on Saturday demonstrated that the movement is truly global. 

    The marches began Friday night in Oceania, with events in New Zealand and Australia. As Saturday dawned, the marches spread to Europe, with major gatherings in Berlin, Geneva, and London, among other locations. 

    There were even marches, albeit small ones, in Greenland and the North Pole, where climate scientists are deployed studying the rapidly melting land and sea ice. 

    Here are some scenes from around the world. 

    Chicago:

    New Zealand:

    Australia:

    Iceland:

    Greenland:

    Hungary:

    Germany:

    Italy:

    England:

    Scene from the London "March for Science" event.

    Uganda: 

    The North Pole:

    It remains to be seen how this global show of support for science, reason, and facts can be channeled into action going forward, but the turnout on Saturday has been impressive by any measure.