The March for Science stretched all the way to the North Pole

The Trump administration's assault on scientific evidence and research funding may have triggered the March for Science, but the more than 500 events around the world on Saturday demonstrated that the movement is truly global.

The marches began Friday night in Oceania, with events in New Zealand and Australia. As Saturday dawned, the marches spread to Europe, with major gatherings in Berlin, Geneva, and London, among other locations.

SEE ALSO: EPA chief calls historic climate treaty a 'bad deal' because this is our life now

There were even marches, albeit small ones, in Greenland and the North Pole, where climate scientists are deployed studying the rapidly melting land and sea ice.

Here are some scenes from around the world.

Chicago:

This is what it looked like as more than 40K people took to the streets of Chicago for the #MarchforScience: https://t.co/FZ0gR51DOS pic.twitter.com/R7OzGdBnSK — NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) April 22, 2017

New Zealand:

Australia:

Around 3000 people attended @ScienceMarchSyd earlier today, on the same day Mike Pence was in town: https://t.co/OmtG1gqecX #MarchForScience pic.twitter.com/fullU7T0lB — Nature News&Comment (@NatureNews) April 22, 2017

Iceland:

Greenland:

Hungary:

Germany:

Italy:

England:

View photos Scene from the London "March for Science" event. More

Image: Natasha Quarmby/REX/Shutterstock

Uganda:

The North Pole:

March for Science North Pole Edition https://t.co/9A3UGtNpLz pic.twitter.com/PtQLYtMK5G — Bernice Notenboom (@BerniceNot) April 21, 2017

It remains to be seen how this global show of support for science, reason, and facts can be channeled into action going forward, but the turnout on Saturday has been impressive by any measure.