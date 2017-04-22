The March for Science stretched all the way to the North Pole

The Trump administration's assault on scientific evidence and research funding may have triggered the March for Science, but the more than 500 events around the world on Saturday demonstrated that the movement is truly global.
The marches began Friday night in Oceania, with events in New Zealand and Australia. As Saturday dawned, the marches spread to Europe, with major gatherings in Berlin, Geneva, and London, among other locations.
There were even marches, albeit small ones, in Greenland and the North Pole, where climate scientists are deployed studying the rapidly melting land and sea ice.
Here are some scenes from around the world.
Chicago:
This is what it looked like as more than 40K people took to the streets of Chicago for the #MarchforScience: https://t.co/FZ0gR51DOS pic.twitter.com/R7OzGdBnSK
— NBC Chicago (@nbcchicago) April 22, 2017
New Zealand:
Go science! #ScienceMarch Auckland pic.twitter.com/T7uRNYW8m2
— Jesse Mulligan (@JesseMulligan) April 22, 2017
Great turn out for the #auckland #marchforscience pic.twitter.com/IcHExFggo0
— Steph Borrelle (@PetrelStation) April 22, 2017
Australia:
Around 3000 people attended @ScienceMarchSyd earlier today, on the same day Mike Pence was in town: https://t.co/OmtG1gqecX #MarchForScience pic.twitter.com/fullU7T0lB
— Nature News&Comment (@NatureNews) April 22, 2017
Iceland:
Checking in from the Reykjavík March for Science #globalmarchforscience #iceland pic.twitter.com/62BPZkaymK
— Volta Coffee (@true_volta) April 22, 2017
Greenland:
Keep Greenland cool 😎 #marchforscience #ScienceMarch @SciMarGreenland pic.twitter.com/6sMN9T8MF0
— Tasha Snow (@TashaMSnow) April 22, 2017
Hungary:
Marš se kreće prema Zrinjevcu. #marchforscience #zagreb pic.twitter.com/DYFmJdDULT
— Duje Kovačević (@dujekovacevic) April 22, 2017
Germany:
"I can't believe I'm protesting for reality." At Berlin's #sciencemarch #sciencemarchBER #chemistsmarch pic.twitter.com/0aMq9z7YX1
— sarah everts (@saraheverts) April 22, 2017
Italy:
— Science March ITALY (@ScienceMarchIT) April 22, 2017
England:
Image: Natasha Quarmby/REX/Shutterstock
Uganda:
Y'all! The #marchforscience in Uganda is beautiful!!! #globalmarchforscience pic.twitter.com/85IW6JG5Sa
— Lucky Tran (@luckytran) April 22, 2017
The North Pole:
March for Science North Pole Edition https://t.co/9A3UGtNpLz pic.twitter.com/PtQLYtMK5G
— Bernice Notenboom (@BerniceNot) April 21, 2017
It remains to be seen how this global show of support for science, reason, and facts can be channeled into action going forward, but the turnout on Saturday has been impressive by any measure.
