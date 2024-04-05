March restaurant inspections are in. See which restaurants were cited

Six commercial restaurants in the Jackson metropolitan area failed to pass health inspections during the month of March, according to the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Upon follow-up inspections, most of the restaurants rectified the problems and earned a passing score from the MSDH.

Below are the restaurants in MSDH District V that includes Hinds, Madison and Rankin counties that scored failing grades of "C" on the MSDH's restaurant inspections for the month of February in the Jackson metropolitan area:

The Mississippi State Department of Health sign is seen in Jackson, Miss., on Monday, Mar. 4, 2024.

Hinds County

McDonald's , located at 5669 Mississippi 18 W, Jackson, had a scheduled inspection on March 19 and was cited for food contact surface not cleaned and sanitized. On March 25, the restaurant received a B on a permit follow-up.

Woodhouse Grill Bar & Lounge, located at 4559 Office Park Drive, Jackson, had a scheduled inspection on March 3 and was cited for permit type 3 for three violations that were not named. On March 25, the restaurant received a B on a permit follow-up.

Rankin County

No Rankin County restaurants received a "C" for the month of March inspections.

Madison County

Kentucky Fried Chicken , located at 1548 W Peace St., Canton, had a scheduled inspection on March 13 and was cited under potentially hazardous food for non-proper date marking and disposition. On March 26, the restaurant received a B on a permit follow-up.

Slim Chickens , located at 819 Lake Harbour Drive, Ridgeland, had a scheduled inspection on March 8 and was cited for two violations for non-proper eating, tasting, drinking or tobacco use and non-proper cold holding temperatures. On March 25, the restaurant received a B on a permit follow-up.

Valco Highway 51 LLC DBA McDonald's , located at 349 US-51, Ridgeland, had a scheduled inspection on March 4 and was cited for two violations for inadequate hot and cold hand washing facilities and inadequate water pressure. On March 18, the restaurant received a B on a permit follow-up.

Juarez Phillys (mobile), located at 721 Rice Road, Ridgeland, had a scheduled inspection on March 27 and was cited for permit type 2 for one violation that was not named. A follow-up inspection has not yet been posted for Juarez Phillys.

The grading system:

A "C" grade is considered a failing grade for Mississippi health inspections. MSDH uses the following grading scale for restaurants, according to the MSDH website:

A

"No critical violations noted," according to the MSDH website. "The facility inspection found no critical violations. Critical violations of the state Food Code are those more likely to lead to food contamination, illness, or other health risk."

B

"Critical violations were corrected during the inspection," according to the MSDH website. "Critical violations were found, but corrected under the supervision of the inspecting environmentalist. No further corrective actions are required."

C

"Critical violations have not been corrected," according to the MSDH website. "Critical violations were found, but some or all were not corrected during the inspection. The facility will be re-inspected, and all violations must be corrected in a time period not to exceed 10 days. The re-inspection date is posted on the graded report. If violations are not corrected in the specified time, steps are taken to suspend the facility's permit to operate. A grade of C is also given if critical violations are repeated from the last inspection, even if they were corrected at that time."

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Restaurant inspections for March in Jackson MS area