March pet photos from the Morning Report

Friday, March 1

“Our rescue cat, Bismarck, lives in St. Anthony Park, close to the St. Paul campus of the University of Minnesota, ” Mary writes. “He is a fierce protector of the professor’s writing time and also an active participant in Zoom meetings with the professor’s research collaborators. He may soon be cited as a co-author on a research paper.”

Monday, March 4

“We would like to introduce our cat, Rocky, and hope he can be featured in the Daily Meow,” Jenny writes. “We adopted Rocky over five years ago and he has turned out to be the sweetest, most cuddly cat who loves attention and makes it known with his loud meowing.

“He is best friends with our 10-year-old rescue dog, Penny, and they love to play fight and sometimes even eat out of the same bowl.

“His favorite thing to do is lay on or under a heated blanket and will stay there all day long. Growing up, I considered myself a ‘dog’ person, but after having Rocky, I am team ‘cat’ as well!”

Tuesday, March 5

“Ruby is the lady of the family,” Tonya writes. “Ever so curious, yet very mischievous.”

“Gordon is mild mannered and always ready for snuggles or a good climb.

“Satchel is playful and ornery, always ready to hide.

“Max is quiet and chill. He’s always the silent observer.”

Wednesday, March 6

“This is one of my three kitties, her name is little DC,” Bill writes. “I found her when she was an abandoned kitten.

“At first, she was so scared she wouldn’t let me touch her. But she grew to trust me and now is the most loving cat I’ve ever had.”

Little DC isn’t so loving with Mr. Liberty and Pete — the other cats of the house. They make it work, though.

“The cats tolerate each other,” Bill says, “but she likes to keep her distance from them.”

We asked about Little DC’s name.

“I named her after my favorite MLS soccer team, DC United,” Bill says. “I’m a big soccer fan — even though my grandfather, Bobby Marshall, was the first multiracial player in the National Football League.

“I totally enjoy what you do in the pet section,” Bill adds. “It always brings a smile to my face BEST WISHES ALWAYS.”

Same to you, Bill. Thank you!

Thursday, March 7

“Here’s a picture of my grandkitty, Loki, saying hello to his mom,” Steve writes.

“He’s a very sweet, nice, funny boy and we love him.”

Friday, March 8

Occasionally, readers across the country find our Morning Report pet corner.

One of those readers is Bob of Florida.

“Some months ago we corresponded and I asked about the pet photos,” Bob wrote recently. “Thought I’d offer a new image of one of our two cats: This is Jax.”

Like his brother, Smokey, Jax is a rescue and has been with the family for four years now.

“We think the boys are about 9-1/2,” Bob says.

“While Smokey loves to nestle on top of the light blankets, Jax prefers the tunnel approach. All of us live in St. Petersburg, Florida, so, no snow for us today.”

Same here!

Monday, March 11

We are kicking off “Dog Week” here at the Morning Report with Mac, a Golden Retriever who is a regular contributor of cute photos and stories for the Daily Doggo.

“Good morning!” wrote Ellen, his person, recently. “Here is a day in the life of Mr Mac:

Wake up.

Get petted.

Get a treat.

Nap.

Eat food.

Nap.

Wait for fam to come home, talk a lot!

Walk.

Hang with fam.

Out to pee.

Nighty night.

“He gets lots of love!! Have a great day!

Tuesday, March 12

“Hello,” Jeanette writes. “I saw you were in need of some dog photos. These two are my grand dogs. They are my daughter’s dogs and we have the pleasure of watching them sometimes.

“This is Phoebe. She is a 5-year-old Agouti Siberian Husky:

“This is Skylar, a 10-year-old Husky:

“Phoebe and Skylar had the pleasure of a scenic boat ride last summer. Didn’t they pose well? They have missed the snow this winter, but look forward to the next winter.”

Same here, Phoebe and Skylar!

Wednesday, March 13

“This is our neighbor and dear friends’ dog, Lia, who in our opinion is the Queen of St. Anthony Park!” Lori writes. “She is our ‘niece’ and we love her!”

What a face!

Thursday, March 14

“I saw your call for dog photos and figured since you featured one of my cats before (Lord Stanley) that it’s only fair (this house has no favorites) that our dog, Simba, gets his time to shine,” Samantha wrote. “He originally was from a rescue in Illinois (hence his CAT name), but has since adapted to Minnesota.

“A DNA test says he’s a pitbull but many have said he looks more like a seal. He’s not the most photogenic dog as shown below where my husband so rudely compared him to Dobby the house elf.

“Like all of our Chicago transplants, we are working on converting them to root for the Minnesota Wild. Shout out to the staff at Oneka Pet Resort (https://onekapetresort.com/) for making our boy one of these bandanas for him to wear! He’s always the best dressed at daycare when he goes there!

“Appreciate all the pet photos! Love that we get to show them off!”

Friday, March 15

“This lovely girl is our 9-year-old granddog, Callie,” writes Robyn of Woodbury. “She has deigned to arise from a prone position on ‘her’ couch to check out what is going on in the backyard. She loves her daily walks, but also aces nap time. Her family has a cabin that features shallow water by the dock. As a black lab, being able to hit the water (safely) anytime she wants during cabin weekends means life is very good!”

Monday, March 18

“Gray is 15 years old,” writes Doris of Randolph, Minn. “She loves to be outside.”

Tuesday, March 19

“My grand-dog, Hank, lives in Stillwater and loves balls, treats and being part of a fun family,” writes Kate of North St. Paul.

Wednesday, March 20

“This is Kit,” Pete writes. “She’s seven pounds of fur and boundless energy. Kit is a rescue Pomsky (Pomeranian Husky) from a failed breeding operation in Southern Minnesota. She is sweet, cuddly, and loves to play fight. She can be shy around new friends, but is incredibly, affectionate after she gets to know you. At bedtime, she gently gives everyone a kiss and goes off to bed.”

Thursday, March 21

“Attached is a darling photo of my two kitties, Teddy and Melody,” Xai writes. “They love each other’s company when there is no string to chase. Here they are patiently waiting for their dinner while we paint our kitchen.”

Friday, March 22

“Buzz, our son’s Golden, was walking on the beach when the ghost riders appeared,” Dennis writes.

Monday, March 25

“Here is YooHoo aka Piglet,” Mary writes. “I had always wanted a pet pig ever since seeing Arnold Ziffel on the “Green Acres” TV show decades ago.

“Piget had a ‘failure to thrive’ issue and was the size of a football her first season. When fall came, she became an acorn addict and bulked up to 80 pounds.

“She was a queen and quite demanding. She loved to burrow into a pile of sleeping bags in the bathroom that became hers alone.

“She also made it a point to greet me at the door when I came home from work. After a quick snort, she would trot back to her sleeping bags bed and burrow in … unless there was food to be had.

“She was highly motivated by food … once she got into the cupboard and ate two pounds of chocolate chips. That resulted in a trip to the ER. Fortunately, there is a pet pig vet in Minneapolis.

“She loved car riding and laying next to the fireplace to get extremely hot. Not a good thing for a pig.

“Neighborhood kids saved up scraps of fruits and vegetables for her. If she was out in her pen, she was a local focal point.

“After three years, I arranged for her to go to a pig sanctuary — she started chewing furniture and becoming aggressive. Alas, Piglet is no more due to her lingering health issues from her youth.”

Rest in peace, Piglet. You were loved.

Tuesday, March 26

“Here is Chicory checking in from Montana,” Kiki writes. “He has been living in Big Sky Country for almost two years now.

“He is eating a carrot. Chicory has a pesky little nephew, a Llewellin Setter named Hoopoe, or Hoops, for short. Their owner Kelley gave carrots to Hoops to help with his teething. She offered carrots to Chicory, but he did not like them at first. However, now he has developed a taste for carrots. Kelly says he eats them ‘like a gentleman.'”

Wednesday, March 27

“Chester is an only whose favorite pastime is playing with his plush animals,” writes Diane from Stillwater. “Here, Chester couldn’t get over his striking resemblance to this panda. It soon became ‘his’ panda and he carries it everywhere with him. Sleeping with Panda at night gives my boy Chester a real sense that all is right in the world.”

Thursday, March 28

“This is a photo of our dog, Kris the 4th, and our much bigger granddog, Turk,” Carol and Nick write.

“They are waiting for their share of yogurt after Nick finished his share!”

Friday, March 29

“This sweet boy, lover of everyone, is our 2+ year old Shih-Poo, Finnegan,” Katie writes. “When I really want his attention, I call him Finnegan O’Leary. Found abandoned in an Arizona park early last year, we rescued him — no owner came forward, no collar and no chip.

“As you can see from the picture he stole our hearts, along with everyone else he meets. He walks multiple times a day in Arizona in the winter. Enjoys our lake place right outside Nisswa, Minn., all summer. We should have named him Riley as he’s “Living the life of Riley.’ He has added more than joy to our lives.”

