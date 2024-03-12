March for Meals highlights area hunger issues

Mar. 11—Meals on Wheels North Central Texas serves three counties covering about 2,772 square miles and functions as the areas largest community supported service area providing roughly 1,000 meals to elderly and other residents in need, Development Director Lisa Deese said.

The chapter, which started in Cleburne, serves Johnson, Ellis and Navarro counties.

"And yet, we're still underserving Cleburne and all throughout Johnson County," Deese said. Why is that? In part it's getting over the pride hurdle many have about asking for help."

That, Deese said, is where MOW volunteers and the community at large come in.

"Everyone of you is an advocate for MOW," Deese said. "The challenge is identifying people in the community who might need our help and services.

"So think about people you might know who are no longer driving. People who are struggling to stand up and prepare a meal. Think of people who may need our services only for a short time, people on prayer lists at your church, people recovering from surgery."

Deese delivered her MOW's update during Thursday's weekly luncheon of the Cleburne Rotary Club.

"The Cleburne Rotary Club has been a great supporter as have some of you in this room on an individual basis and we greatly appreciate that," Deese said.

March marks March for Meals, a national MOW awareness campaign.

"It's a month-long event where we get to get out in the community to talk about MOW, all the things we do and services we offer and to be an advocate for our seniors and residents in need," Deese said.

For some seniors, MOW delivery volunteers may be the only person they see that day. Volunteers also have the chance to check on clients for signs of poor health or other issues.

"A big plus of our services for seniors is that we want them to be able to stay in their homes where they want to be," Deese said.

Deese spoke of MOW's 3-legged stool of services and needs. Those includes area seniors and other clients served, the need for volunteers both individuals and businesses or organizations and the need for donations to fund meals and services.

Deese spoke too of the organization's new, larger Cleburne location.

"It's a beautiful gem and it's been a dream of ours for 15 years," Deese said. "We were previously in a county building, which they graciously allowed us to use. But we had outgrown that building probably three or four years ago."

Cleburne Rotarian Sinclaire Newby expressed interest in MOW's Animeal's program.

"I've been with MOW 16 years and we've had Animeals for 14 years," Deese said. "We provide a supplementary month's supply of pet food for companion pets, cats and dogs, of our elderly clients."

A Texas Veterinarian's Association grant awarded to MOW now helps pay for pet prescriptions, micro chipping, spay and neutering and vaccinations, Deese said.

"Because, if you think about it, a lot of our companion pets are elderly as well and so they have health problems. So we've gotten calls from clients saying they have a prescription for their dog and one for themselves and don't know which one to buy."

People food gets delivered Monday through Friday at 11 a.m. and volunteers are always needed, Deese said.

"And Animeals is another volunteer opportunity you can do with your family or group," Deese said. "The pet food is delivered the second Saturday of every month, and we always need volunteers and donations for that too."

For information, call 888-869-6325 or visit mownct.org.