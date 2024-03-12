March Madness-themed food to be served at CHI Health Center for NCAA tournament
March Madness will be returning to Omaha's CHI Health Center this year, and with it, a bunch of appropriately themed foods will be served there.
March Madness will be returning to Omaha's CHI Health Center this year, and with it, a bunch of appropriately themed foods will be served there.
The Knicks forward has been out since Jan. 27.
Campbell Soup closes on one of its biggest deals yet. Here's what investors should expect.
Wendy's, Taco Bell, Burger King, and McDonald's all hope to become a part of consumers' morning routines.
It might be small, but it has a big impact under kitchen cabinets and in other hard-to-light spots, shoppers say.
Circadian rhythms might betray you, but this toddler clock never will.
'So awesome, it brought me to tears," said one of over 5,000 5-star Amazon fans.
Chewing gum may have some surprising mental health benefits, but experts say you don't want to overdo it.
It's a favorite of the Barefoot Contessa, Jacques Pépin and over 1,800 Amazon shoppers.
President Biden and former President Donald Trump are both likely to clinch the nomination for president inside their respective parties Tuesday in the next round of state primary contests.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Dane Moore from The Dane Moore NBA Podcast to talk all things Minnesota Timberwolves, including the transformation of Anthony Edwards’ role while Karl Anthony-Towns recovers from surgery.
The nonstick, non-toxic pots and pans produce even results and clean up easily, according to over 15,000 five-star fans.
More than 47,000 five-star fans say it clears cable clutter and makes plugs easier to access in tight spaces.
A whiff of anti-AI sentiment got big applause at the SXSW conference in Austin on Tuesday afternoon. Award-winning writers and directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as "DANIELS," originally premiered their film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at SXSW in 2022. In a conversation about the future of storytelling at this year's SXSW on Tuesday, the duo commented on the inevitable rise of AI and how to approach it, calling the technology both "amazing" and "terrifying."
The celebrity chef-backed appliance is over 65% off right now: 'Takes minutes to prepare food,' wrote a fan.
This popular set is made from a breathable eucalyptus material and feels like it came straight from a fancy hotel.
Ready to take your fantasy baseball draft prep to the next level? We've got you covered with everything you need for 2024?
Matt Harmon is breaking down the key signings and trades to help you sort out what it all means for fantasy.
The category has nowhere near the presence of AMRs (autonomous mobile robots) or storage and retrieval systems, but exosuits are increasing in acceptance for their ability to eliminate the repetitive stress that comes with lifting and moving heavy loads all day. Naturally, I jumped at the opportunity to take Verve Motion’s SafeLift Exosuit for a spin. It’s a bit awkward, though most use cases don’t involve wearing the system atop business casual dress in the middle of a crowded convention center (I assume).
A duplex includes two housing units on one piece of land. You can live in one or rent out both. Learn how to buy and finance a duplex.
Nightdive Studios’ remake of System Shock hits consoles on May 21. It’ll be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, after arriving for PCs last year.