March Madness-themed food to be served at CHI Health Center for NCAA tournament

A whiff of anti-AI sentiment got big applause at the SXSW conference in Austin on Tuesday afternoon. Award-winning writers and directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, collectively known as "DANIELS," originally premiered their film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at SXSW in 2022. In a conversation about the future of storytelling at this year's SXSW on Tuesday, the duo commented on the inevitable rise of AI and how to approach it, calling the technology both "amazing" and "terrifying."