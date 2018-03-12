March Madness odds: Which team has the best chances to win the title?

If filling out your bracket for March Madness has you stressed out, just imagine how the players feel.

After months of competition, the 68 teams selected to participate in the NCAA Tournament were revealed on Sunday night. As is the nature of the tournament, some rosters have significantly better chances to win than others.

After defeating North Carolina to claim the ACC championship, the Virginia men's basketball team secured the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. The other No. 1 seeds in the bracket are Villanova, Kansas and Xavier.

Naturally, those four teams have some pretty high odds of winning the championship, according to Vegas Insider -- but there's always a chance for a major upset.

Click through below to see every March Madness team's odds of being crowned as champions on April 2.

