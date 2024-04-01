March Madness: Down to final 2 in search for the Best Chinese Restaurant in Central Mass.

The menu, once bountiful, has been narrowed to two choices: Wan Wang and Jasmine.

Our March Madness-style search for the Best Chinese Restaurant in Central Massachusetts has entered its final round.

Through a reader-driven process of elimination, a field that began three weeks ago with 16 restaurants was cut to eight, then four, now two.

Recapping the weeklong Final Four round, which ended at 6 a.m. Sunday:

Wan Wang, 401 Park Ave., Worcester, ousted Bamboo Garden, 45 Sterling St., West Boylston. Wan Wang collected 62% of the 12,523 total votes.

Jasmine, 711 Southbridge St., Auburn, advanced to the final round by upending Kenichi Asian Bistro, 270 Shrewsbury St., Worcester. Jasmine collected 55% of the 21,118 total votes. This matchup took a turn in the final hours of voting, with a large number of votes for Jasmine registered overnight, leading to the 6 a.m. deadline.

Voting for the final round is underway. Scroll down.

Voting is open through 6 a.m. Sunday, April 7.

The bracket-style competition, shaped to resemble the March Madness basketball tournament, follows our earlier earlier Best Pizza, Best Ice Cream Stand and Best Breakfast Place contests.

The original field of 16 restaurants was based on reader nominations. Rankings were based on the number of nominations.

It's an informal poll, unscientific, intended as fun, a departure from the sometimes edgy tone of the internet.

FINAL ROUND

Wan Wang (8) vs. Jasmine (15)

Wan Wang, 401 Park Ave., Worcester

Jasmine, 711 Southbridge St., Auburn

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Wan Wang vs. Jasmine in search for Best Chinese Restaurant in Central Mass.