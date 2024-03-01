March looks to be a busy month for newly expanded European Bakery & Pastry

European Bakery & Pastry on Millbury Street in Worcester for years has been home to a variety of Polish and Eastern European specialty breads and sweets. Recently, it became a wholesale and retail go-to-location for Irish brown bread and scones, with Irish soda bread and Irish hot cross buns additional options leading to Easter.

European Bakery’s owner Casey Griswold expanded the business a couple of months ago, buying out the former Montgomery’s Bakery in Boston from David McGimpsey, who retired and returned to Ireland. McGimpsey, who grew up in Northern Ireland, at one time owned Keltic Krust Bakery in West Newton.

Griswold said McGimpsey had phoned him “out of the blue” and asked if he would be interested in taking over his business. “I thought it would be a good option for expansion,” said Griswold, who knew McGimpsey through “a friend of a friend.” European Bakery around St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) is typically slower than usual, depending on where Easter and Purim fall on the calendar, said Griswold. “This year, “its’s a different story,” he said. “It should be interesting.” Purim begins the night of March 23 and continues through March 24. Easter is March 31. Note: European Bakery is kosher certified.

Griswold acquired “equipment, recipes, brand and wholesale customers” from McGimpsey. Through the years, Irish markets in and around Boston have taken bread and scones from Montgomery’s on Saturdays, according to Griswold. To keep up with demand, the Worcester bakery currently makes brown bread and scones in house Saturday mornings. Products are sent to Boston, with a limited supply being sold at the bakery, Saturday only, throughout the year. Griswold also works with several distribution companies to spread Irish products a “little further out” and he looks to sell wholesale in Worcester.

From top left, Irish soda bread, brown bread; hot cross buns and scones at European Bakery & Pastry.

McGimpsey’s original recipe for sweet, creamy soda breads stay true to the ones of Northern Ireland, said Griswold. “His brown breads are made with coarse-whole wheat flour with distinct flavor and eye appeal. It’s a different style than in Southern Ireland where breads are denser,” he said.

For the month of March, Griswold has added Irish soda bread and Irish hot cross buns to the bakery’s retail shelves. The hot cross buns are different from what consumers typically find as the Irish hot cross buns are not very sweet, said Griswold, who described them as brioche dough with currants and zests of lemon and orange. “In lieu of icing that you usually see for the cross on top of the bun, it’s a white dough made from flour, butter and buttermilk,” he said.

Griswold, who boasts Irish and British heritage, is a former executive chef who worked in restaurants and for food service companies. He and his brother purchased European Bakery more than three years ago. The bakery founded in 1994 has built a solid retail and wholesale business, selling products to markets, restaurants and food trucks in and out of state.

Paczki, the pillowy, sugar-coated jam-filled pastry or “Polish doughnut” is a pre-Lenten bakery specialty. Polish babka and fruit-filled strudels are among big sellers leading to Easter. So are Polish Chrusciki, traditional angel wing cookies. Griswold said the bakery sells “thousands” of the cookies to wholesalers and keeps a steady supply on its retail shelves.

European Bakery & Pastry, 29 Millbury St., Worcester is open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; Closed Sunday and Monday. Telephone: (508) 767-1651. Visit http://europeanbakeryworcester.com; Connect on social media. FYI: At the front counter, employees speak both Polish and English. Millbury Street once was recognized as the center of the city’s Polish immigrant community. These days, a different ethnic mix populates this neighborhood, said Griswold, but the bakery continues to have a generation of customers who get a loaf of Polish-style rye bread at least once or twice a week. “Best rye bread you’ll find,” according to a local chef who said it’s not only great for a sandwich, but also as a side to Polish kielbasa and hearty soups and stews.

Note: Griswold will be among vendors at the Worcester Irish Festival, held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 2 at Saint Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell St., Worcester.

Plan now for the March holidays.

Shake it off ...

It’s a Taylor Swift Party, March 10, at the Vin Bin, 91 Main St., Marlborough. Swifties celebrate all things Taylor from 10 a.m. to noon, with admission $60 per person. Visit www.eventbrite.com for tickets.

Vin Bin’s party schedule: Guests will create their own “You Belong with Brie” snack box featuring a “little sweet, a little salty and a lot of delicious snack options.” Participants also will get a bouquet from the store’s flower bar and a commemorative photo to take home. Party guests are encouraged to bring personal friendship bracelets and wear Taylor Gear.

Note: Adults will be able to purchase specialty beverages and the Vin Bin’s deli will be open for food.

All tickets are nonrefundable. One child under 12 may accompany a parent or guardian who has purchased a ticket at no additional cost. The event is subject to a minimum number of guests.

Reserve early!

Maple Barn Breakfast

Hardwick Vineyard & Winery, 3305 Greenwich Road, Hardwick, will host “Maple Barn Breakfast” every Saturday and Sunday in March, with seating at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Cost is $19, adults; $12, children under 12. Indoor and outdoor (heated) seating available. Wagon rides included with admission. For reservations, visit www.hardwickwinery.com.

'Lager Con'

Narragansett Brewery in celebration of Rhode Island Craft Beer Week, March 1-10, offers a full schedule of events at the Providence brewery and taproom.

Weekend activities include a “Lager Con” on March 2 and Hanley’s Cask Release, March 3. It’s Craft Beer Trivia, March 4; “Gansett & Crook Point Relay Run, March 6; First Thursday Beer, with the newest beer release, Tockhaus Lager, March 7; Tap Takeover & Pint Night at Malted Barley, March 8; New Beer Release, ISCO Aquivit Barrel Aged Lager, with Aquidneck Oyster on deck, March 9; Sunday Funday, Jigs & Swigs Irish dance class and limited-edition Rhode Island and Narragansett Pint Glass, March 10. Visit https://www.narragansettbeer.com for more info.

If you have a tidbit for the column, call (508) 868-5282. Send email to bhoulefood@gmail.com.

