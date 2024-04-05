March Jobs Report: 300K New Jobs
March Jobs Report: 300K New Jobs
Another strong jobs report took pressure off the Fed to cut rates, but also keeps the pressure on Biden's economic record where voters are focused more on inflation and less about growth.
The March jobs report was the latest piece of economic data to surprise Wall Street analysts and send stocks rallying.
The latest update on the labor market showed further signs of resilience while wage growth eased.
What the research on “post-earthquake dizziness syndrome” says.
Caitlin Clark was reportedly very interested in going to UConn.
Investors are increasingly uncertain about what the Federal Reserve plans to do this year as they absorb hot economic data and mixed commentary from some central bank officials.
Embiid's return to the Philadelphia 76ers' lineup came at an avoidable cost.
It's time to boost those fantasy baseball rosters. Andy Behrens offers eight players to consider adding in all leagues.
Unveiled in Japan, the Toyota Crown Landscape gains off-road-inspired design updates and an additional inch of ground clearance.
Apple is laying off 614 employees in California after abandoning its electric car project. According to the WARN notice posted by California, Apple notified the affected employees on March 28 and the changes will go into effect on May 27. Affected employees worked at eight locations in Santa Clara, roughly 45 miles south of San Francisco.
Disney made news this week by sorta saying its Autopia ride would go electric. What about Tomorrowland Speedway at Walt Disney World?
YouTube CEO Neal Mohan stated that OpenAI using its videos to train AI tool Sora would violate its terms of use.
Scammers are using AI tools to create fake law firms used for link-building SEO scams.
Meanwhile, IBM plans to pause hiring for roles it thinks could soon be automated by AI, CEO Arvind Krishna told Bloomberg last year. According to one estimate, around 4,000 workers have lost their jobs to AI since May. The ITC's mandate is to explore AI's impact on jobs while enabling people to find AI-related training programs and connecting businesses to "skilled and job-ready" workers, a spokesperson told TechCrunch in a briefing.
Reuters reported on Thursday that Google’s parent company, Alphabet, is exploring the possibility of buying Boston-based HubSpot, a CRM and marketing automation company with a market cap of over $33 billion -- a number that has been climbing on those reports. If such a deal were to happen, the cost would likely be pretty substantial, involving some significant premium over the current value. It’s worth noting that the two companies have a relationship already -- a partnership to use Google ads to drive sales in HubSpot -- which can sometimes be the start of an acquisition discussion like this.
Agility Robotics on Thursday confirmed that it has laid off a “small number” of employees. The well-funded Oregon-based firm says the job loss is part of a company-wide focus on commercialization efforts. “As part of Agility’s ongoing efforts to structure the company for success, we have parted ways with a small number of employees that were not central to core product development and commercialization,” the company wrote in a statement provided to TechCrunch.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
Bitkraft Ventures — a games investor based out of Denver, Colorado, but with European founders — is raising its third fund, coming in at $275 million. The fund will make seed and Series A investments in gaming studios and platforms to support game production. The moves come at a time when games investments have actually declined 72% year on year, according to a recent PitchBook report.
This Ryobi 2-tool combo for DIY enthusiasts and professional mechanics is 58% off at The Home Depot
Two years ago, Jobs for the Future (JFF), a nonprofit dedicated to helping low-wage workers attain upward mobility, established a venture arm, JFFVentures, to back innovative employment tech. The new fund -- furnished in part by the Autodesk Foundation, the Workday Foundation and the American Council on Education -- will target founders building HR, education and workforce solutions that "enable economic mobility for workers in middle to low-wage jobs," said JFFVentures Fund managing partner Sabari Raja.