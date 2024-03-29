March GOP event featured several speakers

Mar. 28—The Ector County Republican Women's luncheon March 20 gathered lots of new faces.

Women's History Month and Dr. Seuss' Birthday were both celebrated.

There are many incredible, success and achievements of strong women all over West Texas and the globe. Kari Kuykendall, District Director for Congressman August Pfluger, shared several stories of how their office assists and helps individuals and families within the area. Kuykendall graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture. Prior to working with Congressman Pfluger, Karin was Executive Director for Southern Rolling Plains Cotton Growers Association.

Rhonda Lacy from Midland County's Republican Women and Texas Federation of Republican Women also shared a lifetime of political history. Lacy has cut her teeth on Republican politics as a youngster in the 50's and 60's in Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. She campaigned for her mother's County Chair race and father's Railroad Commissioner race. Rhonda has literally worked in hundreds of races including "Cruz for President."

She shared her story and encouraged the members at the luncheon to engage their children regarding what is happening within the current political arena. Rhonda has a history steeped in assisting in successful campaigns reaching back into her childhood watching her mother door-knock, block walk and interact with their community.

Dr. Seuss' birthday would have been March 2 and he would have been 120 years old. The day has been adopted as the annual date for National Read Across America Day. ECRW was honored to have a Midland student, Hannah Lancto, who is a local, young author, student and theater enthusiast. Hannah authored a book titled "What Happened to Goldilocks."

The next meeting is 11:30 a.m. April 17 at the Odessa Country Club to hear from Joseph Vargas, "How to respond to Democrat Smear Tactics." Join us by making reservation at https://www.ecrwodessa.com/event-details/april-luncheon-keep-texas-red