‘March for Gaza’ set for Davenport

A “March for Gaza” peace march called will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in LeClaire Park, 400 Beiderbecke Drive, Davenport.

Participants can rally, march, and enjoy food provided by Olive Tree Cafe “as we raise awareness of the desperate need for an immediate and permanent ceasefire,” according to James Cox, co-founder of the Quad Cities Coalition for Palestine. He said at least 200 people are expected.

The Quad Cities Coalition for Palestine was established with the aim of enlightening the public about the historical context of the Palestinian quest for freedom and the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian People, according to a Facebook post.

“Our coalition comprises a diverse array of peace activists hailing from various parts of the Quad Cities, representing a multitude of ideologies and faiths,” Cox said. “We are united by collective desire for positive change. Everyone is welcome to join.”

For more information, email qccpalestine@gmail.com or visit here.

