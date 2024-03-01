What’s the March forecast for Georgia? Here are the details from Farmers’ Almanac, NWS

Will March weather come in like a lion and go out like a lamb?

According to Farmers’ Almanac, the answer’s a resounding yes because let’s face it, springtime is unpredictable.

But hey, if you’re a Georgian, you are probably all too familiar with the back and forth.

Here’s what to expect in Georgia during the month of March.

Farmers’ Almanac predictions

Here’s what Farmers’ Almanac predicts for the southeast region including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia:

March 1-3: Sunshine fades; warm.

March 4-7: Intensifying storm rolls north along the coast, bringing moderate to heavy rains, gusty winds.

March 8-11: Showers.

March 12-15: Drier, much colder.

March 16-19: Turning warmer.

March 20-23: Coastal storm brings wind, rain

March 24-27: Very warm days progress east to the Atlantic Coast. Possible cold with late-season frost around the Florida Panhandle.

Here’s what the National Weather Service says

According to the National Weather Service in Peachtree City, Georgia, and other southern states will see slightly above average precipitation in March, but around average temperatures.

National Weather Service predicts temperature and rain outlook for March. courtesy of NWS

Specifically, the NWS predicts:

March 3-7 will have above average temperatures and precipitation

March 7-11 will be near normal temperatures and average precipitation

March 11-22 will be above normal temperatures and average precipitation

What does the local forecast say?

For Macon/Middle Georgia areas:

March 1-5: rain, storms, lows in the 50s and highs could reach 72 degrees

March 6-9: mostly sunny, temperatures ranging from 47 degrees to 71 degrees

March 9-11: cloudy, some rain and possible storms and temperatures ranging from 43 to 70

March 12-16: lots of sun and clouds, lows may reach 43 and highs could reach 74

March 17-19: rain showers, lows around 47 and highs around 75

March 20-21: sunny, warm

March 22-24: clouds and rain, but warm

March 25-29: sunshine and highs around 70 to 72

March 30-31: clouds and a storm or two, but warm

For Columbus:

March 1-5: clouds and rain, lows around 55 and highs in the low/mid 70s

March 6-8: warm, sunny

March 9-10: clouds and rain, some storms possible

March 11-13: warm and sunny with highs in the 70s

March 14-19: a few showers, but sun still coming out, lows around 44 and highs around 70 degrees

March 20-21: abundant sunshine and highs around 70

March 22: some showers and thunderstorms, but still warm

March 23-29: sunshine and highs in the low to mid 60s

March 30-31: mostly cloudy, lows around 45 degrees and highs around 68 degrees

