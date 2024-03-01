St. Joseph County residents in need of supplemental food may pick up a food box at any of several upcoming food distributions throughout the community.

The first South Michigan Food Bank distribution will take place at 4 p.m. March 12 at Centreville Seventh Day Adventist Church, 23683 M-86, in Centreville. A free ride to and from the premises is available through the St. Joseph County Transportation Authority depending on availability.

Fresh food is packaged for distribution at the South Michigan Food Bank.

The First Presbyterian Church in Sturgis, 1320 S. Lakeview Ave., will give out supplemental food boxes starting at 4 p.m. March 14. Beginning at 9 a.m. March 16, The Huss Project at 1008 8th St., in Three Rivers, will give out food boxes until supplies are depleted.

The White Pigeon Schools campus, 410 Prairie Ave., will be the site of a food distribution at 3:30 p.m. March 19. The date of the White Pigeon event has been moved due to the local spring break schedule.

Those in the Burr Oak area may visit Railroad Park at 4 p.m. March 20, for a box of food. Gateway Village Apartments, 409 Gateway Court, in Sturgis, will host a distribution at 10:30 a.m. March 21, followed by a giveaway at Colon High School, 400 Dallas St., in Colon, at 4:30 p.m. the same day.

For additional food distributions in St. Joseph County through other agencies, food pantry hours and other supportive events, visit the human services calendar and St. Joseph County community resource guide at sjchumanservices.com.

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: March food distributions announced for St. Joseph County